Community Corner: Get free school supplies at back-to-school giveaway this weekend

A familiar face and voice returns to Savannah… just in time to make sure area students start to the new school year off right.

This weekend, Shawn Christopher– we know him as J. Chris– of Christopher Entertainment Agency is hosting the 2nd annual Back to School Concert and Marketplace at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship.

He joins us with more.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

2nd Annual Back to School Concert & Marketplace

Sunday, July 28

Kingdom Life Fellowship

5 p.m.

Free Admission!

(912) 921-5346