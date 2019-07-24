Community Corner: Get free school supplies at back-to-school giveaway this weekend

Christopher Entertainment Agency is hosting the second annual concert & marketplace at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship

A familiar face and voice returns to Savannah… just in time to make sure area students start to the new school year off right.
This weekend, Shawn Christopher– we know him as J. Chris– of Christopher Entertainment Agency is hosting the 2nd annual Back to School Concert and Marketplace at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship.
2nd Annual Back to School Concert & Marketplace
Sunday, July 28
Kingdom Life Fellowship
5 p.m.
Free Admission!
(912) 921-5346

