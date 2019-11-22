Community Corner: Feed the Hungry asking for donations to serve thousands of holiday meals

Feed the Hungry is gearing up for its 11th year of serving those in need throughout the Coastal Empire.

State Representative Carl Gilliard is the founder of the organization.

He sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the outreach program, his vision to serve those in need, and how you can help.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch the interview.

Feed the Hungry is asking anyone who wants to donate turkeys, canned green beans, corn and candied yams as well as unwrapped toys to bring them to the Empowerment Center at 4704 Augusta Road in Garden City (across from Groves). She says you should be able to come between the hours of 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Thanksgiving Dinner:

Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. at John S. Delaware Center (1815 Lincoln Street in Savannah)



Christmas Dinner:

Monday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. at Windsor Forest Community Center (308 Briarcliff Circle in Savannah)



For more information on the events, call 912-436-7380 or visit Savannah Feed the Hungry online here.