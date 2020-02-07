Community Corner: Fathers Mentoring Sons accepting new members

One in three children will grow up without a mentor. A local non-profit wants to help change that.

Open enrollment for ‘Fathers Mentoring Sons‘ is happening this weekend.

The program was founded by Bishop Thomas Sills to help combat the recidivism of crime in Savannah and surrounding areas. The goal is to create positive opportunities for fathers and sons to unite and bond with each other or to ignite change by being a father figure or role model to young men who are in need.

Saturday, February 8, the organization will hold open enrollment for young ment ages 8 to 18.

Registration will take place at the Bull Street Library.

For more information, call: 912-508-7227 or visit: http://fathersmentoringsons.com/