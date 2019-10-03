Community Corner: Fall festival focuses on faith, family, and fitness

You’ve heard the saying, “The family that prays together, stays together.”

But what happens when you add healthier life choices to the mix?

Next weekend, Savannah’s Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship invites you to join them for a unique festival focused on faith, family, and fitness.

Dr. Deidre Grimm is a member of the Healthy Savannah Faith and Health Coalition. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about this unique event and how the community can get involved.

Faith, Family and Fitness Festival

Saturday, October 12

9 AM – 2 PM

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship

425 W. Montgomery Cross Rd.

912-921-5346