Community Corner: “Exit Stage Right” 10 Minute One Act Play Writing Contest now open for submissions

If you have dreams of seeing your words come to life onstage, listen up!

Submissions are now being accepted for East Georgia State College’s “Exit Stage Right” 10 minute play writing contest.

EGSC Associate Professor of Dramatic Arts, Sebastian Verdis, is the man behind what has now become a local fall tradition.

He sat down with us on News 3 Today to provide details on the competition.

The deadline for submissions is November 21 at noon.

Go here more information or call: 912-623-2400.