Community Corner: ELLA Foundation, Hospice Savannah launch Forgotten Victims Support Group

They are often forgotten victims.
Family members of people serving prison sentences for violent crimes.
This week, the Ella Foundation along with Hospice Savannah’s Full Circle Center for Grief & Loss will begin a free 8-week program focusing on grief education and effective ways to process crime-related grief.
Sessions will be held each Thursday from August 22 through October 10 from 6 to 7 pm at the Demere Center for Living at 6000 Business Center Drive.
Space is limited to 15 people.
Reserve your spot today by calling 912-655-8711.
