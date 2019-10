Just in time for the holiday season, the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its gift card program!

It’s your chance to shop while helping out local businesses.

Sarahlyn Phillips sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the importance of this initiative.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

For more information, visit: https://www.effinghamcounty.com/ or call: 912-754-3301.