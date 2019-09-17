Community Corner: “It’s OK to ask for help.” Raising awareness of suicide prevention

From 2012-2018, more than 250 people in Chatham County lost their life to suicide.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

All month long, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members are coming together to promote suicide prevention awareness and educate the public about suicide prevention and mental health resources.

Vira Salzburn is the Manager of the Prevent Suicide Today.

She joins us on News 3 Today with more on this very important topic.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Prevent Suicide Today is a community-based initiative working to prevent suicide by raising awareness about suicide and offering skills-based evidence-based suicide intervention training.

There are several ways that you can get involved:

Organize a free SuicideTALK awareness session.

Host a 3.5-hour safeTALK training in suicide alertness.

Register to attend an ASIST workshop.

Click here for more information about each program.

If you or someone you know needs help, call one of the following numbers:

Prevent Suicide Today

(912) 661-0577

Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL): 800-715-4225

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for 24/7 support for anyone in crisis