You and your family can eat healthier– and one local organization is lending a hand by providing free produce.

Every first Thursday of the month, Cope for Change and Beach High School team up to give out fresh fruits and vegetables– and it’s available to everyone in the community.

Sandy Baker is the founder of COPE for Change. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the program and the impact its making.

