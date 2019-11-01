Community Corner: ‘Earth Rise’ fundraiser to benefit Savannah’s Earth Day Festival

Get ready to immerse yourself in music, art, and poetry.
This weekend, Earth Day Savannah presents its first ever fundraiser– Earth Rise.
The 3-hour long event features live music performances and immersive wall to wall projections from Savannah’s world-music inspired artists, musicians, poets, dancers and storytellers.
Joanne Morton is the Savannah Earth Day Festival Director. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to share details about this unique event.
Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.
Earth Rise
Saturday, November 2
6:30 doors open
7:00-10:00 performance
The Clyde Venue, 223 MLK Jr, Blvd
Tickets:
$30 advance, $40 at the door