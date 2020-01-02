Community Corner: Divine Rest, Inc. hosts annual fundraising gala to benefit homeless women

For more than a decade, Divine Rest, Inc. has been going out to meet the needs of people in our community– those who are homeless and have fallen on tough times.

This month, they’re preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Georgette Jackson is the agency’s founder. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about their efforts to get single homeless women back on their feet.

Click the arrow in the video clip to watch the interview.

Divine Rest Annual Fundraising Gala

“Hope for a Home”

Saturday, January 18

6 PM – 11 PM

Savannah Station

601 Cohen Street

Admission: $50

For more information, call:

912-441-5564

Get tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fundraiser-gala-tickets-76432394349