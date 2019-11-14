Community Corner: Community Help, Inc. is making a big difference by taking on small projects

It’s goal is to improve the quality of life of economically challenged families in our area– by focusing on education, economic development and safe and secure housing.

Since 2005, Community Help, Inc. has been doing exactly what its name says– helping the community.

Bernie Polite is the organization’s Board President.

He sat down with us on News 3 Today with more on their efforts to make an impact in our area and how you can get involved.

Community Help, Inc.

P. O. Box 863

Savannah, GA 31402

912-228-3539

info@communityhelpinc.org