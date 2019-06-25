Community Corner: Comedian Akintunde uses stand-up to promote healthy life choices

They say laughter is good for the soul– but it could also lead to a healthier life!
This weekend, join homegrown award-winning comedian, Akintunde, as he teams up with WSOK 99.7 for the Healthy Laughter Comedy Tour.
Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview.
Healthy Laughter Comedy Tour
Saturday, June 29
Free On-Site Health Screenings begin at 3 p.m.
Free Healthy Talk Panel Discussion at 4 p.m.
Showtime: 6 p.m. – 10:30 pm.
Savannah Cultural Arts Center
201 Montgomery Street
Tickets: $10, $20 VIP
For more: HealthyLaughterComedy.com
1-800-280-0094