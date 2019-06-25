Community Corner: Comedian Akintunde uses stand-up to promote healthy life choices

They say laughter is good for the soul– but it could also lead to a healthier life!

This weekend, join homegrown award-winning comedian, Akintunde, as he teams up with WSOK 99.7 for the Healthy Laughter Comedy Tour.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview.

Healthy Laughter Comedy Tour

Saturday, June 29

Free On-Site Health Screenings begin at 3 p.m.

Free Healthy Talk Panel Discussion at 4 p.m.

Showtime: 6 p.m. – 10:30 pm.

Savannah Cultural Arts Center

201 Montgomery Street

Tickets: $10, $20 VIP

For more: HealthyLaughterComedy.com

1-800-280-0094