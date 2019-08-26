Community Corner: Collin’s Barefoot Comedy Show to benefit Angels in Action of Savannah

Comedian Collin Moulton is back with another installment of his Barefoot Comedy Show.

It’s stand-up for a purpose.

This month’s event benefits Guardian Ad Litem’s Angels in Action of Savannah.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Collin’s Barefoot Comedy w/Mike Lester

Saturday, August 31

8 pm

Tybee Post Theater

Tickets: $15

Proceeds benefit Guardian Ad Litem’s Angels in Action of Savannah

912-472-4790

Check out this week’s headliner, Mike Lester, here.

More Events:

Barefoot Comedy Downtown

Wednesday, August 28

8 pm

NEW Venue!!!

Upstairs at The Distillery Alehouse

416 West Liberty

Barefootcomedy.com for tickets

Friday at 8 pm

Friendship Coffee Company

205 Johnny Mercer Blvd

Wilmington Island

Call: 912-335-7634 for tickets