Community Corner: Collin’s Barefoot Comedy Show to benefit Angels in Action of Savannah

Comedian Collin Moulton is back with another installment of his Barefoot Comedy Show.
It’s stand-up for a purpose.
This month’s event benefits Guardian Ad Litem’s Angels in Action of Savannah.

Collin’s Barefoot Comedy w/Mike Lester
Saturday, August 31
8 pm
Tybee Post Theater
Tickets: $15
Proceeds benefit Guardian Ad Litem’s Angels in Action of Savannah
912-472-4790

Check out this week’s headliner, Mike Lester, here.

More Events:

Barefoot Comedy Downtown
Wednesday, August 28
8 pm
NEW Venue!!!
Upstairs at The Distillery Alehouse
416 West Liberty
Barefootcomedy.com for tickets

Friday at 8 pm
Friendship Coffee Company
205 Johnny Mercer Blvd
Wilmington Island
Call: 912-335-7634 for tickets

