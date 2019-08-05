Community Corner: Talking back-to-school screenings, vaccinations with Coastal Health District

Local health departments want to keep parents informed as their children head into the new school year.

Coastal Health District Immunization Coordinator, Paige Lightsey, R.N., joins us with more information on what kids do need healthwise as they get ready to go back to class.

Hearing, vision, dental and nutrition screenings are mandatory if your student is entering a Georgia school for the first time, or if a child is heading into kindergarten.

Lightsey also reminds parents about the need for up-to-date immunization records and the importance of certain vaccines, such as the HPV vaccine, which can be given at an early age.

Vaccinations are available at your primary care doctor or one of the Coastal Health District health departments.

For more information, give the health department a call at 912-356-2441 or visit gachd.org.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.