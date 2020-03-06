Community Corner: ‘Boost Brunch’ celebrates local women

March is Women’s History Month – shining a light on the vital role of women in our society.

This weekend, Polished Pearl Productions, LLC will celebrate remarkable women in our very own community during the 3rd Annual Boost Brunch.

Taqwaa Saleem is the event’s founder and organizer. This year’s theme is “Style in Wellness.”

She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the afternoon affair that aims to uplift and empower.

For more information, call: (912) 665-7644.