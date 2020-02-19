Community Corner: Black Heritage Festival wraps up this weekend with “I Shall Not Be Moved” event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2020 Savannah Black Heritage Festival wraps up this weekend with a very special event.

“I Shall Not Be Moved” looks at the stories and songs of “resilience, resistance and reconciliation from the African American tradition.”

The evening features Master Storyteller Lillian Grant Baptiste and Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Choir. She joined the Community Corner on Wednesday to talk about the event.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 23 at Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship at 425 W. Montgomery Crossroad in Savannah.

To learn more about this year’s Savannah Black Heritage Festival, click here.