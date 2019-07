The retired police official will host a book signing this Saturday

He spent 15 years as a major on Savannah’s police department– but that’s just a fraction of his life.

Bill Lyght has written a new book, ‘On Call 24-7’, which highlights his service in the military, law enforcement, and our community.

He joins us with more.

Book Signing

On Call 24/7: A Legacy of Lifetime Relationships

Saturday, July 20

2 PM to 5 PM

Southbridge Golf Club

415 Southbridge Boulevard