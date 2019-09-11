Community Corner: Beyond the Bell hosts youth empowerment event to fight underage drinking, drug use

This weekend, you’re invited to a special event to fight against underage drinking and drug use.

Lindsey Grovenstein, is the Project Coordinator at Beyond the Bell, a local nonprofit that works to prevent underage substance use– she joins us now with more.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Beyond the Bell’s vision is to reduce the negative impact of alcohol abuse and other drugs in our community by providing prevention programs and other resources.

Underage drinking is a major public health concern in our community and throughout the country. According to the 2014 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 9 million—or one in four, 12- to 20-year-olds—reported alcohol use during the past month. Underage drinkers are at risk for negative consequences, including lowered academic performance, involvement with law enforcement, risk of violence and sexual assault, and death.

According the 2018 Georgia Student Heath Survey in Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, 8.21% of youth reported using alcohol in the past 30 days which is an 0.7% from last year. 7.84% of youth reported using marijuana in the past 30 days, which 1.2% increase from last year.

Saturday, a free fun-filled, interactive afternoon is planned. Participants will have a chance to build tools and techniques during breakout sessions. There will also be fitness, yoga, painting, and improv classes for youth to build resistance and discover other methods of coping.

Ballers Don’t Take Shots, They Make Goals

D-Up Against Drugs

Saturday, September 14

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club

510 E Charlton Street

912-335-8332

FREE!