Community Corner: Barefoot Comedy Show to benefit Parent University

The funny returns to Savannah this weekend! Collin Moulton is back– and so is Barefoot Comedy. Proceeds from this week’s show will help Skidaway Rotary for Parent University. They’re assisting Hesse and Isle of hope with a new Early Learning program for families struggling to get their children off to a good start in school.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Speakeasy Comedy Club

Friday, November 15

9 pm

The Distillery Alehouse

416 W. Liberty Street

Collin’s Barefoot Comedy Club

Saturday, November 16

8 pm – 10 pm

Tybee Post Theatre

Tickets: $15

912-472-4790

For all things Collin, visit: CollinLive.com or Barefoot Comedy.