Community Corner: AWWIN to host 2nd Annual Back to School Bash in Newington

Free school supplies will be given away this Saturday, July 20

The start of the new school year is right around the corner.

Several area organizations are doing their part to help make sure area students and their parents have what they need to succeed.

AWWIN is one of them

Sarahlyn Phillips is the founder.

She’s here to talk about their 2nd annual Back to School Bash.

2nd annual AWWIN Back to School Bash

Saturday, July 20

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Planters Telephone Annex

Newington, GA

912-659-0241

Free and open to the public!

Donations are still being accepted.