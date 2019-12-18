Community Corner: AWWIN, Inc. to host fundraiser to benefit Grand Bahama, Bahamas

Three months after Hurricane Dorian slammed into the northern Bahamas, parts of the island nation are still in ruins– and efforts continue to rebuild.

Eight Mile Rock Grand Bahama is one of those places.

It’s one of the Grand Bahama island’s oldest communities— and one local organization is committed to help.

Sarahlyn Phillips is the founder of AWWIN, Inc.— an organization that continues to help build families in our area– now they’re extending that help. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about what they’re doing.

A Night Under the Stars

Benefiting Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas

Sunday, December 22

5 PM

Grace & Deliverance Kingdom Church of Christ

11826 Apache Avenue

Donation: $10

For more information, call: 912-659-0241 or 912-665-2290 Email: info@awwininc.org