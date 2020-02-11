Community Corner: Art of Beverley Baynes featured at Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration

The Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration continues this month.

It’s an event showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Gullah people and their history on Hilton Head Island.

Artist Beverley Baynes is a part of the celebration.

Her works can be seen in corporate and private collections across the United States and abroad. They’re also on display right now on Shelter Cove.

She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about her love for painting and her passion for preserving the Gullah Culture.

Click the arrow in the box above to watch our interview.

Arts Ob We People

Winter Exhibition and Sale

January 31 – February 28

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday – Saturday

Art League of Hilton Head Gallery at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

14 Shelter Cove Lane

For more information, call: 843-255-7303

Tickets are now on sale for the 24th annual Gullah Celebration! Get details here.

