Community Corner: Annual Moonlight Garden Ride returns to Savannah’s Historic Neighborhoods, Oct. 19

Coastal Georgia's favorite family-friendly bicycling event is back with more fun at a new location

Get ready for a pedaled powered fundraiser under the night sky.

The annual Moonlight Garden Ride returns to Savannah– bringing hundreds of people– and bicycles– to the Historic District.

Caila Brown is the Executive Director of Bike Walk Savannah. She sat down with us on News 3 Today for a preview.

The 8.5-mile route is designed to provide a unique view of Savannah’s historic neighborhoods and beautiful places. Helmets and front and rear lights are required and will be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets are available for purchase online with Bike Walk Savannah members receiving additional discounts. Registration includes a Moonlight Garden Ride t-shirt.

The Moonlight Garden Ride is the largest annual fundraiser for Bike Walk Savannah, a nonprofit organization that works to make Savannah safer and friendlier for people who walk and ride bikes, through education programs, encouragement, and advocating for better infrastructure and enforcement of traffic regulations.

Tickets and more information are available here.