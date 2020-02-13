Community Corner: American Traditions Vocal Competition returns to Savannah next week for 27th anniversary season

The American Traditions Vocal Competition returns to Savannah next week for its highly anticipated 27th anniversary season!

With a line up of 28 contestants and three accomplished judges, this year’s performances are sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

Mikki Sodergren is the ATC Artistic Director– she’s also the 2014 Gold Medalist– of the competition.

She sat down with us on News 3 Today to give us a preview of this year’s competition.

The ATC brings a high caliber of performers to the hostess city as many of the contestants and previous winners have remarkable musical accomplishments including a NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding New Artist category for 2019 Gold Medalist Mykal Kilgore, a Grammy Nomination for Best Arrangement for Cyrille Aimée, and several performances at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, and Broadway. Past winners include Mykal Kilgore, Tituss Burgess, Morgan James, Michael Maliakel and Julie Benko.

All 28 contestants chosen for the ATC will be awarded a cash prize. Every quarterfinalist receives $300 for being selected by the ATC and semifinalists each receive $600. The firstplace ATC Gold Medal Award winner receives $12,000 and a paid solo performance with the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra. The runner-up will receive the Silver Medal and $6,000 sponsored by Patty and Heyward Gignilliat. The third-place Bronze Medal Award of $3,000 is sponsored by Enmarket Stations, Inc. The fourth-place prize of $1,200 is sponsored by Susan and Ron Whitaker, and Savannah Friends of Music sponsors the fifth-place prize of $1,200.

To learn more about the ATC or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.americantraditionscompetition.com.