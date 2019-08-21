Community Corner: Alzheimer’s Association offers Disaster Preparedness Tips for Families Facing Dementia

Being prepared in case of an emergency is crucial.

But, if you’re one of the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, it can be especially stressful and confusing.

Kayley Fleming is the new program director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Coastal Georgia.

She joins us some disaster preparedness advice for families facing dementia.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

The Alzheimer’s Association® 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) is available around the clock, 365 days a year. Through this free service, specialists and master’s-level clinicians offer confidential support and information to people living with the disease, caregivers, families and the public.

Upcoming Event:

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, September 28

Ellis Square

Registration: 8 am

Ceremony: 9 am

Walk: 9:30 am

912-920-3018