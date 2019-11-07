Community Corner: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity prepares for 75th Anniversary Debutante Ball

It’s one of the longest continuous cotillions in the country.

A diamond anniversary is in the works, celebrating the 75th year of Savannah’s

Alpha Phi Alpha Debutantes.

Ramon Ray is the debutante committee chairman.

He sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about significance of this treasured tradition that dates back to 1944.

Diamond Jubilee Debutante Presentation & Alpha Scholarship Ball

Friday, December 20

6 pm – 11 pm

Savannah Convention Center

Tickets: $75

Attire: Black Tie

For more information, call: 912-704-3124 or visit: savannahalphas.com/debutante-presentation/