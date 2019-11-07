Community Corner: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity prepares for 75th Anniversary Debutante Ball

It’s one of the longest continuous cotillions in the country.
A diamond anniversary is in the works, celebrating the 75th year of Savannah’s
Alpha Phi Alpha Debutantes.
Ramon Ray is the debutante committee chairman.
He sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about significance of this treasured tradition that dates back to 1944.
Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.
Diamond Jubilee Debutante Presentation & Alpha Scholarship Ball
Friday, December 20
6 pm – 11 pm
Savannah Convention Center
Tickets: $75
Attire: Black Tie
For more information, call: 912-704-3124 or visit: savannahalphas.com/debutante-presentation/