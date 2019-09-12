Community Corner: A tasty preview of this weekend’s 7th Annual Pin Point Seafood Festival

It’s a seafood lover’s dream!

The annual Pin Point Seafood Festival offers a delectable taste of the south served with a side order of history.

Bishop Thomas Sills is the founder of this popular attraction– now in its 7th year.

He sat down with us Thursday on News 3 Today.

Click the arrow to watch our interview.

The area known as Pin Point has long been admired. The rural settlement, founded by freed slaves after the American Civil War, is still owned by the ancestors of the original purchasers. It’s the largest area of water from land owned by African Americans here in Georgia and was a self-sustaining community, living mainly off the water, with families of working fisherman and women of the Gullah Geechee ancestry.

Proceeds from the Pin Point Seafood Festival benefit Sweetfield of Eden Baptist Church.

7th Annual Pin Point Seafood Festival

Saturday, September 14

10 AM – 7 PM

9992 Pin Point Road

Admission: $15 adults, $7 kids (10 & under)

Concert VIP Seats: $40

(888) 641-5512