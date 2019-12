Tonight, the 9to5 Georgia is expanding its reach– to include young leaders in grades 9 through 12. Latoya Brannen is the Savannah chapter organizer. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the program and what they’re doing to make an impactful change in our community.

Click on the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

My Voice, My Vote

Tonight

6:30 – 7:30

Con Ed Building, 714 MLK Blvd

For more information, email: Amanda@9to5.or or LaToya@9to5.org

Call: 912-495-8249