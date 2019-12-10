Community Corner: 75th Debutante Ball honors past, present

We are exactly ten days away from one of the biggest social events of the year!

Friday, December 20, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated’s Beta Phi Lamda Chapter will host its Diamond Jubilee Debutante Presentation and Scholarship Ball.

It’s a black tie affair celebrating the seventy-fifth anniversary of the oldest continuous African American cotillion in the country.

Ramon Ray is the Debutante Committee Chairman.

He sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the significance of the celebration which marks the ‘coming of age’ for young women in our community.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Diamond Jubilee Debutante Presentation & Alpha Scholarship Ball

Friday, December 20

6 pm – 11 pm

Savannah Convention Center

Tickets: $75

Attire: Black Tie

For more information, call: 912-704-3124 .