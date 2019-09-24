Community Corner: 6th Annual T.E.A.L. Walk Savannah raises money, awareness in the fight against ovarian cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 22,000 women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer this year.

September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this weekend, T.E.A.L.® Savannah will host its 6th annual walk to help raise awareness of the disease that will take the lives of more than 14,000 thousand women in the United States this year.

T.E.A.L.® stands for Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer. The color symbolizes Ovarian Cancer internationally. Since 2009, T.E.A.L.® has raised more than $3 million towards ovarian cancer research and awareness programs.

Currently, there is no screening test.

A pap smear does not test for ovarian cancer.

Venessa Tindal is walking in honor of her sister, Simone, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer last year.

6th Annual T.E.A.L. Walk for Ovarian Cancer

Saturday, September 28

Lake Mayer

Registration: 8 A.M.

Walk Kick Off: 9:30



To learn more about T.E.A.L. or to donate, visit teal.telleveryamazinglady.org.