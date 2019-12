“Tis the season to celebrate!

With holiday parties galore upon us– one Savannah stylist has decided to switch up the game– and it’s all for a great cause.

Local stylist Kernesheia Wingster sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the fourth annual Stylist & Barber Ball.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch the interview.

4th Annual Stylist & Barber Ball

The Onyx Ball

Sunday, January 5

7 PM – 11 PM

2 W. Bay Street

912-236-9288