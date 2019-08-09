Community Corner: 48 Hour Film Project returns to Savannah

It’s 48 hours of movie making madness!

Local filmmakers are taking over Savannah this weekend to compete in a unique project.

Anthony Paderewski is the Savannah Producer of the 48 Hour Film Project.

He joins us with more

Kickoff Event

Fri, Aug 9, 2019 @ 6 pm – 7 pm

Mcdonough’s Restaurant & Lounge

21 East McDonough Street

Premiere Screenings

Group A: Thu, Aug 22, 2019 @ 7:30 pm

Group A: Sat, Aug 24, 2019 @ 7:30 pm

Group B: Fri, Aug 23, 2019 @ 7:30 pm

Group B: Sun, Aug 25, 2019 @ 3:00 pm

Royal Cinemas

5 Towne Center Court, Pooler

For more information, email: savannah@48hourfilm.com or visit: https://www.48hourfilm.com/en/home