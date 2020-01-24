Community Corner: 31st Annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival opens February 1

“Your Story, My Story, Our Stories”– that’s the theme of this year’s Savannah Black Heritage Festival.

The annual celebration kicks off February 1– and includes something for everyone.

Dr. Robert Stevenson is a member of the planning committee and also a past festival honoree.

He sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about this year’s impressive line up.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Hiplet™ Ballerinas will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Johnny Mercer Theater in the Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave. Hiplet™ is a style that fuses the classical pointe technique with African, Latin, hip-hop and urban dance styles. The dance technique was specifically designed to make ballet accessible to all by mixing it with current popular songs.

Prior to the performance, the 2020 BHF honorees will be presented:

Robert E. James – Carver State Bank president and entrepreneur

Lester Anthony – Owner of Lester’s Florist

Odessa Grant – Owner of A Touch of Afrika Boutique and Cultural Shop

Stephen Moore – Owner of Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant

Gary Gordon – Owner of 520 Wings

This performance is free and open to the public. Seating will be on a first-come, first-seated basis. There will be a limited reserved-seat section for military families and seniors; however, these seats will be released 10 minutes prior to curtain call. In addition, the ensemble will conduct dance workshops in closed school settings on Feb. 3.

Cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as ethnic cuisine and crafts, are offered for all ages and interests throughout the celebration. The 2020 festival will be the 21st produced by Savannah State University and the 31st presented by the City of Savannah. Investment is provided by the City of Savannah.

For a complete schedule and event details, call 912-358-4309 or go to www.savannahblackheritagefestival.org.