Community Corner: 2nd Annual Susie King Taylor International Conference set for this weekend

This weekend, the Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute and Ecology Center will pay homage to a revolutionary who escaped slavery, civil war teacher and nurse, social justice activist, and American heroine.

Hermina Glass-Hill is the executive director of the susie king taylor women’s institute and ecology center.

She joins us with more on an international conference honoring the freedom fighter and how you can get involved.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

2nd Annual Susie King Taylor

Mami Wata Rising International Conference

August 9 – 11

672 N. Coastal Highway, Midway, GA

Tickets’ $25 per day

Call: 404-587-3182