Community comes together for victim of motorcycle crash, 6-month coma

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Many know Joe Bashlor from his painting company. Others know him as a devoted community volunteer.

In fact, his brother Earl says volunteering is what he was doing right before an accident in June of 2020 that nearly took his life.

Earl says the accident happened late at night at an intersection in Garden City. Joe was thrown 30 feet from his bike.

“I flipped out,” Earl recalled.

Carter Luciani, a friend and organizer of a fundraiser for Joe, says he is a miracle because, after six months in a coma, he woke up.

“At 48, I don’t think it’s any of our dream…you go to sleep, you have this life and you do good things in the community and you wake up and you’re trapped in a nursing home in COVID,” said Carter.

Physically, she says Joe is doing better. Neurologically, he has a ways to go and will require expensive care.

After a legal fight for guardianship, Joe’s brother says he is now working to bring him safely home from the nursing home he is currently staying inside.

“Once he’s home and he’s around people, a lot it is going to grab onto him. He’s going to know exactly who he’s talking to,” said Earl, who is Joe’s closest family member, and now, financial aid.

Savings and double shifts at Spanky’s on Tybee Island and at Dockside Seafood in Savannah have gotten the pair this far. They hope a Bash for Joe will raise more money to help with recovery and get him back on his feet.

Businesses, musicians and artists are coming together on March 28 to help. A motorcycle ride starts at Savannah Harley Davidson and ends at Coach’s Corner. At the latter location, Carter says she has organized a poker game, barbeque, silent auction for artwork and setlist for local musicians.

The event will be held outdoors, but she says there are options for people who want to assist Joe but do not feel comfortable attending.

To thank first responders, Carter says Coach’s Corner is offering to cook a meal and deliver them for a flat rate of $10.

She says the collaboration between local partners is proof Bashlor still has a strong grip on the Savannah community.

“He’s manifested his own blessings and his own support,” siad Carter.

“We’re all strong together and …we can only go up from here,” said Earl.

Proceeds from the event will help re-establish Joe’s home and provide him nursing care.