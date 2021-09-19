Community comes together for 27th Yemassee Shrimp Festival

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — It was a shrimp lover’s dream Saturday in Yemassee at the 27th annual Shrimp Festival.

People enjoyed marching bands, a car show, a carnival and even a street dance. Dozens of vendors toy, food, and of course lots of shrimp — anyway they wanted. Organizers say the event is vital to the community.

“This is very important to everybody,” says Yemassee Shrimp Festival Committee member Lori Mixson. “I feel like everybody’s been confined for awhile, but even prior to COVID we just want everybody to get together and enjoy life, meet new people and just enjoy everything.”