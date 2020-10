SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Halloween festivities kicked off early Saturday morning in Savannah at the Georgia State Railroad Museum.

From 10 a.m. to noon, 500 people attended Tricks, Treats and Trains, a socially distanced trick-or-treating event.

Attendees made their way around the open-air museum, got plenty of candy, and checked out train demonstrations.

The Coastal Heritage Society put on the event with the help of many volunteers.