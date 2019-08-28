Mayor Eddie DeLoach prepares to help kick off Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Hero Fest

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Mayor Eddie Deloach announcing Wednesday that he will host a press conference on Tuesday, September 3rd to help kick off Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Hero Fest.

The Hero Fest marks the start of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual Light The Night Campaign as well as Blood Cancer Awareness Month. The Hero Fest event is meant to honor all of those affected by cancer and will introduce the 2019 Light The Night Super Heroes, 5 Savannah area pediatric cancer survivors.

Photo: lightthenight.org

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer.

The press conference starts at 10 in the morning that Tuesday at Red Gate Farms.

Find out more about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society here.