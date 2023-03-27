SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Savannahians spent their Saturday bringing business and community together all while honoring one of the greatest freedom fighters.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Association hosted more than 300 people in the Civic Center ballroom for its annual networking event, the Community and Unity brunch.

Organizers say it’s meant to honor Dr. King by bringing people together from all walks of life in the spirit of what he stood for.

“Dr. King played a vital role in this area in the South. Back in the 1960s, he did a lot because he wanted to make sure everyone had equal rights,” said Deborah Adams with the Association. “He served justice for all mankind. We want to continue what he trailblazed for us today.”

State Sen. Derek Mallow was this year’s guest speaker.

Adams says of the nine events the association holds throughout the year, the Community and Unity brunch is one of the biggest.