Communities In Schools seeks help with Giving Tree Program

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Communities In Schools (CIS) of Savannah has partnered with the YMCA of Coastal Georgia for the 2019 Toys for Tots Giving Tree Program.

This year CIS of Savannah expects to serve over 500 SCCPSS students & their families via the CIS partnership with the YMCA, but more help is needed.

“Right now we have requests from over 400 families and our SCCPSS social workers and partners are still sending them in. We have the toys handled; however, due to the overwhelming response, we are experiencing significant gaps with everything else and could immediately use some help from the community” says Catalina Garcia-Quick, Executive Director. “Many of the kids skipped asking for toys this year and simply asked for the most basic of items like blankets, pajamas, and clothing.”

If you would like to help CIS Savannah fill in the gaps and ensure our SCCPSS students and families in need receive support this holiday season, Here is how you can help:

Because the need is immediate and we have less than 10 days until Christmas, Cash donations are best because it allows CIS of Savannah to fill specific size and item requests: Donations can be made online @ https://www.cissavannah.org/donate.html

Visa/Mastercard Gift Cards

Grocery Gift Cards

Walmart/Target/SAMS gift cards can be dropped off at

Habersham YMCA: ATTN CIS SAVANNAH GIVING TREE

Last year, working in partnership with the YMCA of Coastal Georgia and the Toys for Tots Giving Tree program, CIS of Savannah was able to ensure over 400 SCCPSS students & families in need received holiday gifts via the giving tree program.

