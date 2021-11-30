‘Coats for Kids’ drive celebrates ‘Giving Tuesday’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week Canady’s Heating Air Plumbing launched their Second Annual Canady’s Coats for Kids drive.

Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday.” As a follow-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the day changes the focus from buying to giving.

People across the country are asked to give back to their communities by helping local charities.

Canady’s Coats for Kids has partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Empire to collect donations of new, unused coats for children aging from infant to 17 years old.

Coats for Kids will not be able to accept used or damaged coats.

The Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign runs through January 3.

Canady’s will deliver the coats for distribution to the United Way of the Coastal Empire on January 5.

Canady’s Coats for Kids Donation Sites and Hours:

United Way of the Coastal Empire Offices Chatham County 428 Bull Street / Savannah, GA / 31401 Monday – Thursday, 9AM-4PM Effingham County 711 Zitterour Drive / Rincon, GA / 31326 Monday – Thursday, 9AM – 12PM and 1PM – 4PM Liberty County 301 Olive Street / Hinesville, GA / 31313 Monday – Thursday, 9AM – 4PM Bryan County 9611 Ford Avenue / Richmond Hill, GA / 31324 Monday – Thursday, 9AM – 4PM

