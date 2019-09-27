Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 27, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - The City of Savannah’s Moses Jackson Advancement Center along with Goodwill Job Connection hosts a Job Fair, Thursday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moses Jackson Advancement Center, 1410-B Richards Street.

According to the city, the Savannah community is invited. Multiple local employers with immediate job openings will attend the event. Employers from a variety of industries such as administrative professionals, CDL drivers, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, management, manufacturing, retail and warehouses will be looking for new employees. Officials say both part time and full time jobs are available throughout Savannah.