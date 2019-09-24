Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for September 24, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - After seeing there was a need for supplies at her local animal shelter, the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, one Tybee Island restaurant owner decided to take action.

Emily Liebtag, of Salt Island Fish & Beer, decided it would be a great idea to have a supply drive at the restaurant. For the past week, customers who brought in a donation such as paper towels, canned or dry food, and litter received a free beer or glass of wine.