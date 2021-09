COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - The 2021 season was supposed to be a return to normalcy for high school football players. At Jordan High School they face the reality that their season is over. Jeff Battles, the Muscogee County School District Athletic Director, made the announcement that Jordan High School has cancelled the remainder of the 2021 varsity football season. Here's the full statement MCSD released about Jordan's decision to cancel the 2021 season:

"Due to situations outside of our control, the Jordan Vocational Varsity Football team will be cancelling the remainder of its season. This decision does not come lightly, but due to COVID associated protocols and injuries, Jordan does not have the student-athletes available to safely field a varsity team. Jordan will resume the football program and activities for the 2022-2023 school year. Accommodations for the remaining eligible players have been given."