Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for October 9, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Chatham County Sheriff s Office (CCSO) announces they will be holding an adoption event on Saturday, October 12 at the Chatham County Sheriff s Complex, 1050 Carl Griflin Dr.. It will take place in Parking Lot A from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m..

The CCSO will have seven dogs up for adoption. The public is invited.