Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for October 25, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - City leaders in Savannah gather to will address it’s downtown traffic plan for the weekend which will include five festivals and a professional tree climbing competition. Some of the activities on tap include the Savannah Pride Festival, Savannah State University Homecoming game & Parade, Savannah College of Art and Design Film Festival, Savannah Motoring Festival, and the Jewish Food Festival.

Susan Broker. Savannah's Special Events, Film, & Tourism Director, says patience will be needed, but these are activities residents asked for, "They're all homegrown events. This is something I really want to convey to people. You know, we've heard about how Savannah has been innundated with events. This is a great thing for our cultural and economic growth, but we've also heard from our community that they want to see those home-grown events, events that give back to our community. Well this weekend that's what's happening," said Broker."