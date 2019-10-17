Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for October 17, 2019

Since its inception three years ago, the West Chatham Middle School M.A.L.E. Dreamers mentoring program has grown by leaps and bounds. An acronym for Motivated, Aspiring, Leaders, of Excellence, the goal of the program is to prepare young men mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually to be the best version of themselves.This weekend, a new group of students will join the ranks of other MALE Dreamers during a special induction ceremony.Dr. Robert Jordan is the founder of the organization, he sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about how the initiative is making a difference in our community.

