Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for November 13, 2020

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
WSAV Ahora
Ahmaud Arbery case
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
What’s Trending
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Oatland Island Wildlife Center mourns passing of cougar ‘Shanti’
GOP support for Biden grows
Video
Alex Trebek’s wife shares emotional post thanking friends and fans
In Georgia, Trump’s shadow looms over pair of Senate runoffs
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Hurricane Central
Dozier Law Firm Titan Radar
Alerts
Storm Watch 2020: A WSAV Special
2020 Hurricane Guide
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather News
WSAV NOW Weather
Weather She Wrote Blog
Our Changing Climate
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Download the free WSAV Weather app
Report a Closing
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
Memorial Health addresses cleanliness, staff complaints
Video
Top Stories
‘It’s inhumane’: Breast cancer patient says hospital room at Memorial Health was unsanitary
Video
Top Stories
Beaufort woman awaits wheelchair van repairs, claims dealership did ‘nothing’
Video
WSAV NOW
Livestream
WSAV NOW Weather
WSAV NOW Sports
WSAV Ahora
Newsfeed Now
All Politics Are Local
Our Changing Climate
Then and Now
Top Stories
New study reveals Georgia ranks 5th-highest in student debt nationally
Video
Top Stories
Compassion Christian Church opens community center to public
Video
Savannah Army veteran turns passion for canines into dog training and rehabilitation service
Video
City of Savannah honors those who’ve served on Veterans Day
Video
‘I have come a long way’: Paralyzed Richmond Hill teacher shares progress after Memorial Day waterslide accident
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Braves’ Freeman wins National League MVP
Top Stories
Sapelo Hammock Golf Club tees up for charity tournament
Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 5, Week 11
Video
‘It’s been a dream of mine’: Area athletes take part in National Signing Day
Video
Honorary starters, then rain, as 1st fall Masters begins
Gallery
Features
Contests
Veterans Voices
Holiday Hope
Celebrations
Around Town
Community Calendar
Our Heroes
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
Perfect Pet
This Is Our History
Community Corner
Then and Now
SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Savannah Jazz Festival
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for November 13, 2020
Community
by:
Kim Gusby
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 09:07 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 09:07 AM EST
Here’s a look at today’s celebrations!
Trending Stories
TV crew narrowly avoids bridge collapse during live report
Video
S.C. man convicted of slaying, dismembering teen roommate
2 accused of child rape in South Carolina released on bond
Savannah City Council weighs adopting Chatham County Animal Ordinance
Video
No decision yet on bond for father, son in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
Video