Coastal Sunrise Celebrations for May 7, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - New data shows private payrolls dropped by more than 20 million jobs in April as companies cut workers amid the global shutdown. It was the highest loss dating back to 2002, but a local specialist says help is available.

Hiring agencies like Express Employment Professionals said they are getting countless calls daily from people searching for work, and although it is taking them longer to process the high number of unemployment claims, they said there are still companies looking to hire.